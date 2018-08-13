Police chase through Sheffield ends in three-vehicle collision involving bus

Three people were taken to hospital after a police chase through Sheffield ended with a crash involving a bus and two cars.

The three-vehicle smash took place on Penistone Road in Grenoside, near the Red Lion pub, this afternoon at around 1.45pm.

South Yorkshire Police said a blue Volvo estate involved in a 'routine police pursuit' was involved in a collision with a bus and a grey Ford Focus.

Three people including the passenger of the Volvo were taken to hospital after sustaining what are believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the Volvo is reported to have left the scene, said police.

A 20-year-old man from the Sheffield area, who was a passenger in the Volvo, was arrested but police were unable to say at this stage what he had been arrested for.

The road was closed between Salt Box Lane and School Lane following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 511 of August 13.