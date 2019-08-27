Police issue warning over fake Air Ambulance appeal flyers being posted near Sheffield

Police have warned householders after fake Air Ambulance appeal flyers were posted near Sheffield.

By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 21:05

Officers in Dronfield say the flyer has been posted through letterboxes in Dronfield Woodhouse in the last few days.

However, having consulted with the Air Ambulance Charity, police now say the flyers are fake.

One of the fake flyers.

The charity said they only leave endorsed bags for items with contact details should people want to contact the charity direct.

The flyers ask for clothing, shoes, handbags, belts, towles, curtains and jewelry.