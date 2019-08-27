Police issue warning over fake Air Ambulance appeal flyers being posted near Sheffield
Police have warned householders after fake Air Ambulance appeal flyers were posted near Sheffield.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 21:05
Officers in Dronfield say the flyer has been posted through letterboxes in Dronfield Woodhouse in the last few days.
However, having consulted with the Air Ambulance Charity, police now say the flyers are fake.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The charity said they only leave endorsed bags for items with contact details should people want to contact the charity direct.
The flyers ask for clothing, shoes, handbags, belts, towles, curtains and jewelry.