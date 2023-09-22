"You were such a wonderful lady to know. I am grateful for what you did for our family"

Tributes are continuing to pour in to the 'incredible', 'lovely' and hugely talented Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack, following her tragic death, aged just 27.

The club announced the devastating news about the midfielder, who also worked for the club's community foundation in marketing, on Thursday, September 21. She had died the previous day.

Her death has united the footballing community in grief, with Sheffield Wednesday fans joining Blades supporters in paying their respects to Maddy, who had played more than 100 games for Shefield United Women and was named a vice-captain for this season.

Paying tribute online, one person wrote: "Heartbreaking news. A beautiful, kind and talented young soul taken far too soon."

Another person commented: "You were such a wonderful lady to know. I am grateful for what you did for our family."

A third person said: "Oh my goodness! What a truly lovely person she was! A sad loss for all at Sheffield United." And a fourth person wrote: "Beautiful Maddy. She was an incredible young lady. Devastated."

Others recalled how Maddy had always been 'so lovely' when young fans asked for autographs and always made time for supporters. They described her as an 'amazing' player and a 'smashing' person.