Blades confirm tragic passing of popular women’s midfielder and member of staff

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Sheffield United have paid an emotional tribute to women’s player and staff member Maddy Cusack after she sadly passed away yesterday at just 27 years of age. The midfielder combined her on-field role with United with a marketing role behind the scenes and was a popular figure in both respects.

Cusack last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for United’s women and was named a vice-captain for the current campaign. She began her off-field career at Bramall Lane with the club’s community foundation, joining their club marketing department in 2021.

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive officer, said: “This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

A United statement confirming the news added: “Discussions over suitable tributes and celebrating Maddy’s life will continue privately. The club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time.”