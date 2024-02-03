Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A football club has sacked a coach who was accused of bullying Maddy Cusack in the weeks before her death.

Sheffield United Women said the position of its head coach Jonathan Morgan was “no longer tenable” due to “new information” about his conduct prior to joining the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan was in charge of Leicester’s women’s first team from 2014-2021 before moving to Burnley and was appointed by Sheffield United in February 2023. He is now at the centre of an FA investigation over the death of Maddy Cusack, who died at her home in September 2023.

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United, who died in September (Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage)

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sheffield United can confirm that head coach of Sheffield United women’s team, Jonathan Morgan, has departed the club. Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan’s position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated.

“Luke Turner has agreed to take the role of interim head coach for the foreseeable future, including Sunday’s Women’s Championship fixture at Durham Women."

A statement from Morgan’s former representatives, Tongue Tied Management, read: “In the last 24 hours we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge. We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect. The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolute in our view that safeguarding standards and processes should apply to all athletes be they male or female. At Tongue Tied Management we are committed to maintaining an environment of respect, integrity, trust and accountability within the sports industry.

Cusack, 27, was found dead at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire on September 20. Police did not treat her death as suspicious with an inquest into her death opened and adjourned in October.

A week after her death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing, which they said all stemmed from her relationship with Morgan. United commissioned a third-party investigation following the Cusack family’s complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

The FA announced on January 8 it was assessing information surrounding the circumstances of Cusack’s death, but stressed at that time it had not opened a formal investigation. According to PA, this however changed last week, when the FA told the family at a meeting on January 24 that it was formally investigating.