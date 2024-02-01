Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wold’s largest ticketing company has issued a statement about the O2 Academy in Sheffield after it closed suddenly four months ago.

Ticketmaster was advertising a Prince tribute at the Arundel Gate venue on March 9, raising hopes it could be about to reopen.

The Academy is advertising a Prince tribute in March.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for the ticketing company said it was an "oversight".

They added: "This was an oversight that has now been sorted. Any questions about the venue should be directed to them."

All other events in February and March have either been moved or been cancelled. But Lindisfarne is advertised as being at the Academy on April 3.

The building closed at the end of September for crumbly concrete tests. Bosses have not commented since.

Sheffield City Council said it is unaware of the status of the building.