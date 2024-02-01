News you can trust since 1887
O2 Academy Sheffield: Ticketmaster gives update on venue closed for crumbly concrete tests

All other events in February and March have either been moved or been cancelled.

By David Walsh
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:01 GMT
The wold’s largest ticketing company has issued a statement about the O2 Academy in Sheffield after it closed suddenly four months ago.

Ticketmaster was advertising a Prince tribute at the Arundel Gate venue on March 9, raising hopes it could be about to reopen.

The Academy is advertising a Prince tribute in March.
The Academy is advertising a Prince tribute in March.
But a spokesperson for the ticketing company said it was an "oversight".

They added: "This was an oversight that has now been sorted. Any questions about the venue should be directed to them."

All other events in February and March have either been moved or been cancelled. But Lindisfarne is advertised as being at the Academy on April 3.

The building closed at the end of September for crumbly concrete tests. Bosses have not commented since. 

Sheffield City Council said it is unaware of the status of the building.

Gigs have been moved to the Leadmill, the Octagon and the Foundry.

