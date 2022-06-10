A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force was called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at about 2.55pm today (Friday, June 10) to reports of a road traffic collision outside the Sainsbury’s Local store on Machon Bank Road in Nether Edge.

The spokesman added: “Officers attended and found two vehicles and a bus had been in a collision. The road remains closed at this time.

“It is currently unclear whether any injuries have been caused, and officers remain at the scene assisting Yorkshire Ambulance Service and are arranging vehicle recovery.”

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said the 56 bus service is being diverted as a result of the collision, with buses being sent up the full length of Montgomery Road in both directions, without service to Moncrieffe Road.