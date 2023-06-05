News you can trust since 1887
M18 Doncaster: Five mile tailbacks as emergency services called to motorway crash

Five mile tailbacks have been reported on a South Yorkshire motorway tonight, after emergency services were called out to a crash on the carriageway.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

National Highways Yorkshire said just before 5pm that a lane was closed on the M18 southbound between junction two (A1M) and J1 (Rothertham) due to a collision.

They added: “Emergency services are in attendance. There are five miles of congestion on approach causing 30 min delays above normal travel time.”

They have described the current congestion as ‘severe’

Five mile tailbacks have been reported on the M18 motorway tonight, after emergency services wers called out to a crash on the carriagway.
