M1 traffic: Lane closures for recovery operation after car leaves motorway near Chesterfield

Two of four lanes on the M1 are closed this morning after a car left the carriageway between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 8:21 am

National Highways says two lanes on the northbound carriageway are blocked off while a recovery operation is under way.

The organisation said: “Recovery is ongoing, however now only 2 lanes of 4 are closed on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire between J28 for Mansfield and J29 for Chesterfield.

“There remains no significant congestion on approach to the scene.”

More to follow.

