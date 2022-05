The southbound carriageway between junctions four and three for Armthorpe and White Rose Way is affected.

Motorists caught up in the tailbacks say at least 11 emergency services vehicles are at the scene.

National Highways is warning of queues of a mile and a half on approach to the crash scene.

The M18 is at at standstill this morning due to a serious incident

Some motorists stuck in the tailbacks are reported to have left their vehicles.

UPDATE – 9:50AM – TRAFFIC IS NOW MOVING AGAIN