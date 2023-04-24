News you can trust since 1887
M1 junction 19: Motorway closed between Sheffield and London after serious crash in East Midlands

Sheffield's road link to London is closed today – after a serious crash in the Midlands.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST

The M1 is closed southbound at junction 19, with disruption also affected the northbound, after a lorry was been left hanging off a bridge after crashing into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire this morning.

The driver made a lucky escape from the lorry, but was left injured after the collision into the bridge barrier shortly before 4.40am.

Police were called to the accident between junction 20 A4304, Lutterworth Road, and junction 19, Catthorpe Interchange.

Sheffield's road link to London is closed today – after a serious crash in the Midlands. PIcture shows the incidident this morningSheffield's road link to London is closed today – after a serious crash in the Midlands. PIcture shows the incidident this morning
The latest National Highways update, at 12.30pm stated the M1 remained closed south between J20 and J19 following the collision The link roads from the M6 south onto the A14 east and the A14 west onto the M6 north were also closed. Barrier repairs are now taking place.

Highways England said earlier: "The closures will be in place most of the day due to the nature of the collision and complex recovery work."

Sheffield's road link to London is closed today – after a serious crash in the Midlands. PIcture shows repairs underwaySheffield's road link to London is closed today – after a serious crash in the Midlands. PIcture shows repairs underway
The M1 has been closed after a lorry was left hanging off a bridge near junction 19The M1 has been closed after a lorry was left hanging off a bridge near junction 19
