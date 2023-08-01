News you can trust since 1887
M1 closures Sheffield: Woman arrested after motorway shut twice by police over 'concern for safety'

The 48-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, endangering other road users and public nuisance offences.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:55 BST
A woman has been arrested after the M1 near Sheffield was closed twice by police over reports of 'concern for safety'.

Police were first called yesterday, Monday, July 31, at around 6.10pm, by a member of the public who was concerned for the safety of a woman on a bridge over the M1, close to junction 35.

Officers attended and the motorway was closed in both directions before the woman was brought to safety, said South Yorkshire Police, and 'referred for appropriate support from partner agencies'. The road was reopened at about 7pm.

The force then received another call from a member of the public this morning, Tuesday, August 1, at around 1.30am, concerned for the safety of a woman in the same area. Again, officers attended and the road was closed in both directions.

A 48-year-old woman from Sheffield was brought to safety and arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, endangering other road users and public nuisance offences. The M1 was reopened at around 3am and the force said this afternoon that the woman remained in police custody.

