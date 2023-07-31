News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield traffic: M1 closed between junctions 35 and 34 due to 'police incident'

The motorway has been shut southbound between junctions 35 and 34.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Jul 2023, 19:19 BST
The M1 has been closed southbound between junctions 35 and 34, near Sheffield and Rotherham, following what National Highways described as a 'police incident'. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.ukThe M1 has been closed southbound between junctions 35 and 34, near Sheffield and Rotherham, following what National Highways described as a 'police incident'. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk
The M1 has been closed southbound between junctions 35 and 34, near Sheffield and Rotherham, following what National Highways described as a 'police incident'. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk

The M1 in Sheffield has been closed this evening, Monday, July 31, due to a 'police incident'.

National Highways said the motorway had been shut southbound between junctions 35 and 34, near Sheffield and Rotherham, following what it described only as a 'police incident'. It added that it expected the incident to be cleared between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, with normal traffic conditions likely to return slightly earlier, between 8pm and 8.15pm.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage. The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police to find out more details.

