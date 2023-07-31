The M1 in Sheffield has been closed this evening, Monday, July 31, due to a 'police incident'.
National Highways said the motorway had been shut southbound between junctions 35 and 34, near Sheffield and Rotherham, following what it described only as a 'police incident'. It added that it expected the incident to be cleared between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, with normal traffic conditions likely to return slightly earlier, between 8pm and 8.15pm.
The nature of the incident is not known at this stage. The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police to find out more details.