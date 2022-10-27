Lowedges Road Sheffield: Man treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at sheltered housing block
A man had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a sheltered housing block in Sheffield last night.
Firefighters were called to the building on Lowedges Road yesterday, Wednesday, October 26, at around 8.05pm, and crews from three stations attended the blaze. They found a bin store alight within the block which was filling the hallway with heavy smoke. Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the building and extinguish the fire, and one man living in the block was treated for smoke inhalation. Crews remained at the scene for nearly two hours, leaving shortly before 10pm.
Firefighters were also called last night to Newsham Road in Sheffield, where a Vauxhall van was ablaze. They were called at 8pm and the fire, which is thought to have been started deliberately, was dealt with by 8.32pm. In what was a busy night for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, crews attended three other car fires, all thought to have been started deliberately.