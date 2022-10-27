Firefighters were called to the building on Lowedges Road yesterday, Wednesday, October 26, at around 8.05pm, and crews from three stations attended the blaze. They found a bin store alight within the block which was filling the hallway with heavy smoke. Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the building and extinguish the fire, and one man living in the block was treated for smoke inhalation. Crews remained at the scene for nearly two hours, leaving shortly before 10pm.