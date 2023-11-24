News you can trust since 1887
Lottery Winners: Chart-topping band postpone Sheffield gig at Network after 'tragic news'

"We appreciate your understanding and sympathy in this difficult time"

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:04 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 09:05 GMT
Chart-topping band the Lottery Winners have postponed their gig in Sheffield after receiving 'tragic news'.

The Lottery winners have postponed their Sheffield gig, which was due to take place on Saturday, November 25, at Network, following 'tragic news'The Lottery winners have postponed their Sheffield gig, which was due to take place on Saturday, November 25, at Network, following 'tragic news'
The band, who topped the UK album chart in May with their fourth album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, were due to play at Network in Sheffield on Saturday, November 25.

But on Thursday, they announced that the show, along with other dates in London and Leed had been postponed.

Posting on Twitter, they said: "It is with absolute heartbreak that we will be postponing the upcoming shows of our tour.

"During the early hours of this morning we received some tragic news and we will not be able to continue at this time.

"Tonight in London, tomorrow in Leeds and Saturday in Sheffield will now be rescheduled for a date in the future and all tickets will remain valid. We will post an update regarding Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester as soon as we can.

"We're truly sorry for any inconvenience caused and we appreciate your understanding and sympathy in this difficult time."

The Lottery Winners consist of Katie Lloyd, Thomas Rylance, Joe Singleton and Robert Lally.

