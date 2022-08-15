Picture shows extent of lorry blaze on South Yorkshire motorway as drivers advised road will be closed all night

The lorry blaze took place on the M18, near Junction 2 in Loversall, Doncaster earlier today (Monday, August 15).
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Avoid the area if you can and please be advised that the road is likely be closed overnight in both directions as we deal with this incident.”
Some eye-witnesses have reported hearing and seeing the lorry ‘blow up’ and ‘explode’.
National Highways also confirmed that the emergency services have been dealing with a ‘serious collision’ in the same area.
A spokesperson said “All emergency services are working at the scene with South Yorkshire Police leading the response. The road will remain closed throughout the night due to the severity of the incident and protracted nature of the investigation and recovery work.”
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide further details.