Lorry carrying stolen goods worth £30,000 stopped in major police operation near Meadowhall

A lorry carrying stolen goods worth £30,000 was stopped on the M1 near Meadowhall in an operation involving three police forces and the National Police Air Service.
The lorry was stopped just north of Meadowhall as it headed northbound along the motorway.
It was suspected of having been used in a raid in Northamptonshire and an operation was mounted involving officers from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire Police with support from a helicopter deployed by the National Police Air Service.
The 17.5 tonne lorry was pulled over at 3am today after being boxed in by a number of police cars in a pre-planned manoeuvre.
The lorry driver and two passengers were arrested.