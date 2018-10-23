Robbers armed with gun and machete hunted over Doncaster post office raid 

Robbers armed with a machete and a gun stole a large amount of cash during a raid of a Doncaster post office.

They threatened staff with the weapons at Scawthorpe Post Office on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, at around 1.30pm yesterday before fleeing with a large amount of cash.

An armed robber was caught brandishing a machete

The men, who were wearing helmets, drove off on a lime green motorbike, which had been fitted with false number plates.

No one was injured during the incident.

CCTV images have been released of those wanted over the raid.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 448 of October 22 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Do you know this man?