Lives put at risk by laser pen shone at motorists from motorway bridge in South Yorkshire

Lives were put at risk when a laser pen was shone at vehicles travelling along the M1 in South Yorkshire last night.

A green laser light was directed at vehicles travelling along the M1 near Barnsley, prompting one concerned motorist blinded by the laser to report the incident to South Yorkshire Police.

The woman, who was travelling towards Rotherham with two teenage girls in her car at around 9.30pm, said she was temporarily blinded by the ‘thick green intense light’.

Her friend, whose daughter was in the car, said: “This is idiotic. Lives could have been lost if there had been a crash.

“These lasers blind motorists so to deliberately aim at vehicles travelling at 70mph on a motorway is absolute madness.

“It might seem like a prank but those doing this are putting lives at risk.

“I don’t know whether the police followed up the phone call when this was reported last night but I hope officers are trying to find the culprit because people might not be so lucky next time.”

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a statement.