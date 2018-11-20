Crimestoppers rewards yield results in hunt for Sheffield men wanted over murders

Offers of rewards for information leading detectives to two Sheffield men wanted over murders has resulted in some calls.

Crimestoppers is offering rewards of £5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted over a fatal stabbing in Sheffield and to the arrest of a city man wanted over a brutal attack in Cleethorpes.

L-R: Ahmed Farrah and Abdi Ali

Ahmed Farrah is wanted by detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, in August.

They believe the 29-year-old could hold vital information about the killing.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted and to be deliberately evading arrest. Four arrests have been made so far over Kavan’s death but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

Crimestoppers is also offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Sheffield man Abdi Ali, who is wanted over a murder in Cleethorpes.

The 28-year-old is wanted for questioning over the murder of Shaun Lyall, 47, who was attacked in his home in July.

Detectives believe that Shaun, from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, was attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.

His death is believed to have been drug related.

Ali, who was born in Somalia, moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there before moving to Cleethorpes.

He has been described by detectives as a ‘significant suspect’ and ‘dangerous’.

Known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid’, Ali is thought to have connections in the Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe areas of Sheffield as well as relatives in London.

Crimestoppers said the charity has ‘received information on both appeals’ but urged those ‘that might have any knowledge on either appeal, no matter how insignificant they feel it might be’ to make contact.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.