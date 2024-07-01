Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major South Yorkshire road is closed in both directions tonight, following a crash that has resulted in a man being rushed to hospital.

Leger Way in Doncaster has been closed by police, following a collision which took place earlier today (Monday, July 1, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Leger Way, Doncaster is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

“One man has been taken to hospital following the incident.

“The road is closed from Leicester Avenue to the Bennetthorpe roundabout.

“A scene is in place at this time as we investigate.”