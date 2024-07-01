Leger Way: Man rushed to hospital & major South Yorkshire road closed in both directions after crash

By Sarah Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 19:05 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 19:08 BST
A major South Yorkshire road is closed in both directions tonight, following a crash that has resulted in a man being rushed to hospital.

Leger Way in Doncaster has been closed by police, following a collision which took place earlier today (Monday, July 1, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Leger Way, Doncaster is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

Leger Way in Doncaster has been closed by police, following a collision which took place earlier today (Monday, July 1, 2024) | Google/Adobe

“One man has been taken to hospital following the incident.

“The road is closed from Leicester Avenue to the Bennetthorpe roundabout.

“A scene is in place at this time as we investigate.”

Anyone with information on the collision should contact the force by calling them on 101.

