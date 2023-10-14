News you can trust since 1887
Lee Avenue Deepcar: Police in Sheffield issue CCTV appeal after man performed 'lewd' act in front of girl, 13

Published 14th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST
Police investigating an alleged sex offence against a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured. They believe he may be able to help with their enquiries. The incident number is 606, of October 2, 2023Police investigating an alleged sex offence against a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured. They believe he may be able to help with their enquiries. The incident number is 606, of October 2, 2023
A 13-year-old girl was walking through Sheffield when a man reportedly approached and performed a 'lewd' act in front of her.

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following the offence which is alleged to have happened on Lee Avenue, in Deepcar, on Monday, October 2, at 3.20pm.

South Yorkshire Police say the man reportedly fled the scene on foot after the offence, and enquiries are ongoing.

The force said officers are keen to identify the man pictured in these CCTV images as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has any other information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 606 of October 2.

You can also get in touch via the force's online portal, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: crimestoppers-uk.org.

