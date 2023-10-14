Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an alleged sex offence against a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured. They believe he may be able to help with their enquiries. The incident number is 606, of October 2, 2023

A 13-year-old girl was walking through Sheffield when a man reportedly approached and performed a 'lewd' act in front of her.

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following the offence which is alleged to have happened on Lee Avenue, in Deepcar, on Monday, October 2, at 3.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police say the man reportedly fled the scene on foot after the offence, and enquiries are ongoing.

The force said officers are keen to identify the man pictured in these CCTV images as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has any other information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 606 of October 2.