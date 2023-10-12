Burngreave Sheffield: Armed police search property following reports of person seen carrying a firearm
A large police response and a cordon were seen on Burngreave Road in Sheffield this afternoon.
An emergency response with more than five police cars were in attendance at a property on Burngreave Road, Sheffield, today (Thursday, October 12).
A photo captured at the scene and sent to The Star this afternoon showed a police cordon in place and police vehicles with their blue lights on.
It can now be confirmed that armed officers were investigating reports of a person seen carrying a firearm - and a search of a house and the neighbouring area was carried out.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.38pm earlier today (October 12) to Burngreave Road, Sheffield, following reports of a person seen with a firearm.
“Armed officers attended and carried out a full search of a property and the surrounding area. No firearms were recovered and there was no evidence of a firearms discharge.”