A large police response and a cordon were seen on Burngreave Road in Sheffield this afternoon.

An emergency response with more than five police cars were in attendance at a property on Burngreave Road, Sheffield, today (Thursday, October 12).

A photo captured at the scene and sent to The Star this afternoon showed a police cordon in place and police vehicles with their blue lights on.

It can now be confirmed that armed officers were investigating reports of a person seen carrying a firearm - and a search of a house and the neighbouring area was carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.38pm earlier today (October 12) to Burngreave Road, Sheffield, following reports of a person seen with a firearm.