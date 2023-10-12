News you can trust since 1887
Burngreave Sheffield: Armed police search property following reports of person seen carrying a firearm 

A large police response and a cordon were seen on Burngreave Road in Sheffield this afternoon.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST
An emergency response with more than five police cars were in attendance at a property on Burngreave Road, Sheffield, today (Thursday, October 12).

A photo captured at the scene and sent to The Star this afternoon showed a police cordon in place and police vehicles with their blue lights on.

It can now be confirmed that armed officers were investigating reports of a person seen carrying a firearm - and a search of a house and the neighbouring area was carried out.

An image submitted to The Star showed a large police presence on Burgreave Road, Sheffield, in response to reports of a person seen with a firearm on October 12.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.38pm earlier today (October 12) to Burngreave Road, Sheffield, following reports of a person seen with a firearm.

“Armed officers attended and carried out a full search of a property and the surrounding area. No firearms were recovered and there was no evidence of a firearms discharge.”

