A police and fire investigation into the cause of a fatal flat blaze in Rotherham has been completed.

A man died in his home in Gray Avenue, Aston-cum-Aughton, after a fire broke out on Wednesday night.

It was discovered by neighbours who raised the alarm at around 11.30pm and desperately tried to rescue the man before firefighters arrived and entered the burning flat.

The first floor flat was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the blaze has been logged as accidental.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

