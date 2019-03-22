Have your say

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on a Sheffield estate last night.

The 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of taking a car without the owner’s consent.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Sheffield (Pic: Sheffield Online)

Police officers made the arrest after a two-car collision in Parson Cross at 6.40pm.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a crash with a red Kia Sportage on Lindsay Avenue at the junction with Emerson Crescent.

The Corsa driver, from Sheffield, was taken into police custody and is still under arrest this afternoon.

The road was closed until around 8.30pm while enquiries were carried out at the crash scene.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 768 of March 21.