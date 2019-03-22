A Doncaster dealer has been jailed for over four years after police found £15,000 worth of heroin, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and spice in his flat.

Officers found the drugs after raiding 20-year-old Mitchell Cooley’s flat in Shetland Gardens, Intake, last October.

Mitchell Cooley has been jailed

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply.

PC Mark Roostan said: “Large quantities of Class A drugs were recovered from Cooley’s flat, estimated at having a combined street value of over £15,000 and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to remove these from the streets of Doncaster.

“Every week we are carrying out operations and executing warrants to disrupt criminality such as this and identify those involved and Cooley’s jail term is as a direct result of that.”