A police investigation into a fatal collision on the Stocksbridge Bypass is continuing this morning after the crash left one man dead and a woman fighting for life.

Emergency services were called to the A616 at 10.10am yesterday following a collision between a grey motorcycle and a blue articulated lorry.

The crash occurred on the stretch between the Tankersley roundabout and the 35A slip road for the M1.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man, died at the scene.

His pillion passenger, a woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and she was in a critical condition last night.

The road was closed for a number of hours yesterday while crash scene investigation work was carried out.

Enquiries will resume today as officers try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Motorists with dashcam footage which may be relevant should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 261 of March 21.