Police were called to a private Sheffield school this week over the discovery of drugs.

Officers were called to Sheffield High School for Girls in Broomhill earlier this week after students were found with a drug, which is believed to have been MDMA – Ecstasy – according to concerned parents with children at the school.

South Yorkshire Police has not confirmed the type of drug found but admitted that officers ‘responded to reports of an isolated drug-related incident involving pupils’.

School staff raised the alarm following the discovery of the drug and a police investigation is now under way to establish where the substance came from and who was involved in bringing it onto school premises.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have responded to reports of an isolated drug-related incident involving pupils on school property at Sheffield High School for Girls.

“The investigation is ongoing and our team are working closely with the school to provide support to staff and alleviate concerns from parents.”

Nina Gunson, head teacher at Sheffied High School for Girls, said: “We have been dealing with an isolated, drugs related, incident in school this week.

“We notified the police immediately and our investigations are ongoing in line with school policy.”

She added: “We take a very firm stance against any forms of substance abuse and have a clear policy, which aims to create an environment which ensures the safety and well-being of every pupil.

“We would like to reassure parents that this is an unprecedented incident and that our pastoral team are available to speak to any parents and pupils who have any concerns relating to this.”

The school caters for children aged between three and 18.