The NCA said the haul, weighing nearly 1.3 tonnes, is the largest ever seizure of the Class A drug in the UK.

It was recovered on board container ship MV Gibraltar after the vessel docked at the port of Felixstowe on Friday, August 30.

NCA and Border Force officers at the scene where packs of heroin with a street value of more than £120 million were discovered hidden under towels and dressing gowns on a container ship.

It took officers almost six hours to remove the haul, which the NCA said had a street value of more than £120 million and a wholesale value of £27 million to organised criminals.

The heroin was stored in packets labelled as protein powder, which were inside boxes filled with towels and dressing gowns.

Packs of heroin with a street value of more than £120 million were discovered hidden under towels and dressing gowns on a container ship.

The NCA said intelligence had ascertained the drugs would be on board MV Gibraltar as it docked in the UK en-route to Antwerp.

The vessel was searched by Border Force and NCA officers as it arrived at Felixstowe, and 1,297kg of heroin was found inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the drugs were removed, officers returned the container to the ship, which continued to Antwerp and docked in the Belgian port city on Sunday, September 1.

The container was kept under surveillance by Dutch and Belgian law enforcement agencies as it was driven by lorry to a warehouse in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

On arrival, officers swooped and arrested four people as they unloaded the container.

The latest seizure comes after officers discovered 398kg of heroin on a vessel at Felixstowe port on August 2.

NCA deputy director of investigations, Matt Horne, said: "This is a record heroin seizure in the UK and one of the largest ever in Europe.

"The size of this and other recent shipments demonstrate the scale of the threat we face.

"We can be certain that some of these drugs would eventually have been sold in the UK, fuelling high levels of violence and exploitation including what we see in county lines offending nationwide."

Jenny Sharp, Border Force assistant director at Felixstowe, said: "This is a huge seizure, there is no other word for it given the quantities involved, which has kept dangerous drugs off the streets of the UK and mainland Europe.

"The smugglers had hidden the drugs within a cover load of towels, stitching the 1kg blocks of heroin inside some of the towels.