The remains of a former Sheffield children's home that burned down this week were captured in 2022 by an urban explorer.

Lane End House, also known to some as Ryefield Lodge, Chapeltown centre or 'the old orphanage', was gutted overnight on April 2 in what South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue believe was an arson attack.

The 1940s building was already in ruins after standing empty for 20 years, but now even more badly damaged, with much of the roof gone.

Photos by urban explorer KyleUrbanX captured in 2022 show how Lane End House looked before the blaze this week.

The pictures from inside show derelict corridors, scattered learning materials, ceilings caving in and strange relics like a life size cutout of woman pushing a pram.

Another urban explorer behind the Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page, wrote a post on the house's history in 2022. They said it opened during the Second World War as a children's home.

They wrote: "Whilst the grounds were stunning, the shutters and bars on the windows made it more like a detention centre then a children's home. In 1976, a member of staff reported the mistreatment of children at the site. The children's home closed in 1979."

It reopened as the Chapeltown Centre education centre, which closed in the early 2000s, and most of the relics in Kyle Urban X's photos are likely from this time.

A planning application to create two dwellings and 11 detached houses was granted in 2019, but this never materialised.

See our gallery below for Kyle Urban X's photos from inside Lane End House compared to how it stands today following the fire.

