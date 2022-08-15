Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who tragically drowned at Doncaster Lakeside was today formally named as Jason Walker, known as Jay by his family and friends.

His mum and other friends had already named him in tributes following emergency services flocking to the scene on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of police, fire, ambulance crews, air ambulance crews and divers, Jay’s body was found after a lengthy search.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Jay, 20, visited the lake with friends on Saturday afternoon, and died after getting in to difficulty in the water.

"His family have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Floral tributes have already been placed at the scene of the tragedy, which took place on one of the islands on the huge man-made lake which is a popular spot for walkers from across Doncaster.

Family and friends are also planning a balloon release in honour of Jay this weekend, with friends gathering on Saturday to release hundreds of blue balloons across the lake.

Emergency services were called to the lake after 4pm on Saturday following reports a man had got into difficulty in the water.

However, the search ended in tragedy when police divers recovered a body after several hours of searching.

His heartbroken mum Tracy said on Saturday evening: “I lost my son Jay Walker today at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."