A wildfire at a Sheffield beauty spot loved by dog walkers has been contained – but the cause is yet to be announced.

Firefighters have battled for hours to tackle the blaze on a moor at Lady Cannings Woodland Plantation, close the village of Ringinglow near to the edge of the Peak District. The incident broke out late on Tuesday (May 30) and could be seen for miles around in the night, with one resident comparing it to “the setting sun”.

Eyewitnesses posting to Twitter claim the fire has not badly affected the trees in the area, and was more contained to nearby Burbage Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue stated the fire was contained as of around 11am today. However, firefighters continue to ask walkers to stay away due to the risk of reignition and ‘hot spots’. The cause of the blaze has not been announced.

Officers have also shared a number of dramatic photos showing how up to a dozen fire engines and appliances from South Yorkshire and Derbyshire were mobilised to get the blaze under control. Pictures show huge stretches of moorland alight and mobile units built for rural terrain at the scene.

Lady Cannings Plantation is a 120 acre commercially managed manmade woodland of towering pine trees. The area is popular with dog walkers and also has two bike tracks winding through it, making it a popular area for outdoor hobbyists.

The area was also a popular destination in 2021 after a mysterious metal monolith seemingly appeared overnight as a pop-up art installation.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says it has contained a fire at Lady Canning Woodland Plantation near to Ringinglow close to Sheffield after the blaze broke out last night (May 30).

Fire officers fought for close to 24 hours to contain the fire, and hot spots remain with a risk of ignition.

Residents told The Star how the fire could be seen for miles around, with one reader comparing it to "the setting sun".

One of the many appliances deployed to Lady Cranning Woodland Plantation was this mobile unit designed to travel on rural terrain.