News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Lady Cannings: Devastating fire at Sheffield woodland plantation contained as photos show extent of blaze

A wildfire at a Sheffield beauty spot loved by dog walkers has been contained – but the cause is yet to be announced.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 31st May 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:24 BST

Firefighters have battled for hours to tackle the blaze on a moor at Lady Cannings Woodland Plantation, close the village of Ringinglow near to the edge of the Peak District. The incident broke out late on Tuesday (May 30) and could be seen for miles around in the night, with one resident comparing it to “the setting sun”.

Eyewitnesses posting to Twitter claim the fire has not badly affected the trees in the area, and was more contained to nearby Burbage Moor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue stated the fire was contained as of around 11am today. However, firefighters continue to ask walkers to stay away due to the risk of reignition and ‘hot spots’. The cause of the blaze has not been announced.

Most Popular

Officers have also shared a number of dramatic photos showing how up to a dozen fire engines and appliances from South Yorkshire and Derbyshire were mobilised to get the blaze under control. Pictures show huge stretches of moorland alight and mobile units built for rural terrain at the scene.

Lady Cannings Plantation is a 120 acre commercially managed manmade woodland of towering pine trees. The area is popular with dog walkers and also has two bike tracks winding through it, making it a popular area for outdoor hobbyists.

The area was also a popular destination in 2021 after a mysterious metal monolith seemingly appeared overnight as a pop-up art installation.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says it has contained a fire at Lady Canning Woodland Plantation near to Ringinglow close to Sheffield after the blaze broke out last night (May 30).South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says it has contained a fire at Lady Canning Woodland Plantation near to Ringinglow close to Sheffield after the blaze broke out last night (May 30).
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says it has contained a fire at Lady Canning Woodland Plantation near to Ringinglow close to Sheffield after the blaze broke out last night (May 30).
Fire officers fought for close to 24 hours to contain the fire, and hot spots remain with a risk of ignition.Fire officers fought for close to 24 hours to contain the fire, and hot spots remain with a risk of ignition.
Fire officers fought for close to 24 hours to contain the fire, and hot spots remain with a risk of ignition.
Residents told The Star how the fire could be seen for miles around, with one reader comparing it to "the setting sun".Residents told The Star how the fire could be seen for miles around, with one reader comparing it to "the setting sun".
Residents told The Star how the fire could be seen for miles around, with one reader comparing it to "the setting sun".
One of the many appliances deployed to Lady Cranning Woodland Plantation was this mobile unit designed to travel on rural terrain.One of the many appliances deployed to Lady Cranning Woodland Plantation was this mobile unit designed to travel on rural terrain.
One of the many appliances deployed to Lady Cranning Woodland Plantation was this mobile unit designed to travel on rural terrain.
The cause of the fire is yet to be announced by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.The cause of the fire is yet to be announced by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.
The cause of the fire is yet to be announced by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.
Related topics:SheffieldPeak District