These photos give a first look inside one of Sheffield's top-rated restaurants, which has reopened after a major refurbishment.

La Vaca South American Steakhouse, on Glossop Road, in Broomhill, was shut for five months before reopening last week.

Adi Krasniqi, co-owner with Chimi Reka, explained that the makeover had taken so long because they had to move the kitchen upstairs so staff were 'not always running up and down the stairs'.

The menu is largely the same, focusing on quality beef from Yorkshire farms cooked on an open charcoal grill. There are a few additions but the 24oz Pan handle steak, 30oz T Bone and 40oz Porterhouse steak remain the most popular items.

Adi told The Star how he and his team had done much of the refurbishment themselves, with the keen DIYer even carving the wooden bar worktop himself.

He said that while they were closed they were still getting 30-40 enquiries a day and people were glad to have them back.

"Before, we were popular and we were good, but now the quality's even better and people are already noticing the difference," he said.

"We still cook all our meat on an open charcoal grill and I think we're the only restaurant in Sheffield to do that, though there are places which use a mixture of charcoal and gas. We get through two big bags of charcoal each night."

La Vaca describes itself as a 'taste of South America', with some of the wines personally sourced from Argentina and Chile, and a soundtrack of largely Latin American music.

It has an average score of 4.5 stars from nearly 500 Google reviews, making it one of Sheffield's top-rated restaurants.

