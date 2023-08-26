News you can trust since 1887
La Chambre: Eerie photos inside old Sheffield swingers club at historic pub building set for transformation

It boasted 25,000 members in its heyday but shut its doors for good in 2020 following the onset of the Covid pandemic

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

These eerie new photos give a last glimpse inside a famous former swingers club at a historic pub building in Sheffield before it changes forever.

La Chambre on Attercliffe Road boasted 25,000 members in its heyday but husband-and-wife Barry and Marie Calvert, who ran the business, shut its doors for good in 2020 following the onset of the Covid pandemic.

The building, which which was formerly the Robin Hood pub and is officially called Staniforth Court, has stood empty since but is set for a dramatic transformation as part of the huge new Attercliffe Waterside regeneration scheme, which will create more than 1,000 new homes.

These atmospheric photos inside La Chambre were shared with The Star by the urban explorers behind the popular TikTok accounts @markoantony_urbex and @urbexlew, who visited recently.

Amid the scenes of dilapidation inside, they found a lone crutch resting against a prop, an old flyer promoting an event at the club, mirrored walls and a curtained stage.

Despite years of decay, much of the decor is still intact, including the 'Stairway to Heaven' and 'Peep Show' signs, erotic murals and chains painted on the walls.

The developer Citu confirmed the building will form part of its Attercliffe Waterside regeneration scheme to transform a 23-acre plot straddling the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.

As well as new homes, the scheme will include shops, bars, a bakery, workspaces and a new music venue. Citu has said the transformation could be even bigger than in Kelham Island, the old industrial heartland which has become one of the UK's trendiest neighbourhoods.

Inside the abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

1. Peep Show

Inside the abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

The abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

2. Landmark building

The abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

An old flyer lying inside the abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

3. Old flyer

An old flyer lying inside the abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

This photo shows the state of the abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

4. Dilapidated

This photo shows the state of the abandoned La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield, which was formerly the Robin Hood pub. The landmark building is set for a new lease of life as part of the huge Attercliffe Waterside regeneration project. Photos: @markoantony_urbex/@urbexlew

