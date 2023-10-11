She was set to potentially save tens of millions of lives with her new antibiotic medicine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Britain's top young scientists, who was studying in Sheffield, has died aged just 29 from a rare form of heart cancer originally diagnosed as a pulled muscle.

Kirsty Smitten, who was studying for a PhD at the University of Sheffield, had been described as a 'world leading' scientist whose work was potentially set to save 10s of millions of lives. She sadly died, aged just 29, of a rare form of heart cancer. Photo: Courtesy Kirsty Smitten / SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Smitten was a "world leading" scientist set to potentially save tens of millions of lives with her new antibiotic medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She passed away in hospital with her family beside her last Wednesday, October 4, having spent the past seven weeks in Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Doctors first thought she had just pulled a muscle

When she first attended hospital last November doctors thought she'd just pulled a muscle.

But she later received a terminal diagnosis and given just months to live.

She was named a Forbes under 30 scientist and in February this year was crowned FSB's Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, was so rare her surgeon had never seen it before. Only two people are diagnosed with it a year in the UK.

Speaking in March this year, she said when she first arrived at A&E with severe heart pain she was sent away by the GP and told to take codeine for a pulled muscle.

Kirsty Smitten, who was studying for a PhD at the University of Sheffield, had been described as a 'world leading' scientist whose work was potentially set to save 10s of millions of lives. She sadly died, aged just 29, of a rare form of heart cancer. Photo: Courtesy Kirsty Smitten / SWNS

But she insisted something was wrong so waited for 11 hours before a CT scan revealed a cancerous tumour in her right atrium.

Kirsty, of Solihull, West Midlands, said at the time: "Other than the fact I was in agony all my health was absolutely fine, I didn't have any problems with heart rate or anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But then they did a CT scan for my blood clot and found a 6cm tumour in my heart, which, obviously, was a bit of a shock, because I had no other symptoms prior to that.

"It's been a bit hectic since then.

"They found the tumour but initially they didn't think it would be cancerous because it's really, really rare."

It's scarcity meant it took three months to diagnose Kirsty and she's been told here is currently a 68 per cent chance she will die in the next 12 months.

Despite constant pain and weekly chemotherapy, she continued her vital work.

Microbiologist was included in Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While doing her microbiology PhD at the University of Sheffield, the science star developed a new class of antibiotics treating multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Big pharma's interest was piqued, and through funding Kirsty set up MetalloBio in March 2021 - tackling the challenge of becoming a CEO while finishing her PhD.

Months later she was ranked on Forbes 30 Under 30 and the company received an award from the Royal Society of Chemistry's emerging technologies competition.

She said: "If we get the new drugs on the market it will potentially save tens of millions of lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new class of antibiotics hasn't reached clinics in over 30 years, and by 2050 antibiotic microbial resistance is expected to kill 10 million people, which is a death every three seconds per year. We would be able to prevent that.

"I now see how important my work is, because if I get an infection I have about an hour to get IV antibiotics before it becomes fatal because with chemo I don't have an immune system at the moment.

"I still work, I just can't work the same as I used to and I can't go to to as many in person things.

"I think it's hit a lot of our investments. A lot of the investors we have are very committed to me, and how I built the company and the passion I have for what we're doing and my drive to take it forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As bad as it is, me being ill hampers that. If you take away that drive, is the company still going to succeed?"

Just over a year after setting up MetalloBio, she said she was at the peak of her well-being, playing hockey and football once or twice a day, no ill-health, no fatigue, and travelling across the globe to speak at science conferences.

But in November last year she was woken up the night with severe chest pain.

Due to Kirsty's frequent flights to America her mum suspected it was a blood clot, and they headed to A&E for tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given her age and her health the doctor concluded that she pulled a muscle in the gym or playing football.

She added: "To get any kind of growth in your heart is very rare because your heart cells don't replicate after a certain age.

"I work in med-tech, and no one wants to fund something that only one person in 36 million is going to use, so there's no new developments."

Research into cardiac angiosarcoma lacking

Research into cardiac angiosarcoma is lacking because it affects so few people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors said her tumour was inoperable, but as a scientist she delved into the research and learned of people with more severe cases having the "pretty much their whole hearts" removed and rebuilt.

The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer care charity in London, gave her a second opinion and said they would perform surgery to give Kirsty a 10 per cent chance of surviving for five years.

She added: "I thought I was going to have kids and a family and I've been told I've got seven months to live.

"I had to have emergency chemotherapy and I didn't have a chance to freeze my eggs.

"So it's been a bit of a tough couple of months."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising campaign has now been set up by Kirsty's brother, Matthew Smitten, who said his sister 'leaves behind a legacy of charity and generosity that touched the lives of many in need'.