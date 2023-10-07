"She was incredible. I could live for five hundred years and never achieve what she did in her time."

A charity football match is being held in memory of an "incredible" young Sheffield woman who "achieved so much in such a short amount of time".

Kirsty Smitten, 29, was a trailblazer who friends say almost 'single-handedly' brought the AFC Norton Woodseats women's team to life and would "do anything for anybody".

Kirsty Smitten, a trailblazer in everything from women's football to microbiology, tragically passed away on October 4, 2023, following a brave battle with aggressive heart cancer.

Tragically, with the team only in its second season, she will never get the chance to lift trophies with her squad.

The young woman - an entrepreneur, scientist, and charity ambassador - was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of heart cancer in February. Despite open heart surgery over the summer and a brave fight, she died in hospital on October 4.

Friend and coach at AFC Norton Woodseats Corey Doman said: "She was incredible. I could live for five hundred years and never achieve what she did in her time.

"She would do anything for anyone. She loved women's football and did so much to advance it. The squad more or less exists because she wanted somewhere to play. She organised funding, kits, tracksuits, she was captain. She wanted everyone to do their best."

Kirsty Smitten, 29, was successful at everything she turned her hand to, and led the way in everything from microbiology to entrepreneurship to women's football.

As well as an incredible name in local football, Kirsty was named the Federation of Small Businesses' Entrepreneur of the Year in May 2023 for her role as founder and CEO of Sheffield drug development company MetalloBio Limited. She was listed on Forbes' '30 Under 30 Scientist' list and was completing her PhD in Microbiology at The University of Sheffield. She was also a lead ambassador for cancer charity Sarcoma UK.

Now, friends, family and teammates are coming together to celebrate Kirsty's achievements, boost her club and raise money in her memory.

A charity game between AFC Norton Woodseats Ladies and many players Kirsty has shared a pitch with over the years will be held at Oliver Grove Sports Club and Football Ground, Heeley Bank Road, on October 14. Kick-off is 2pm with the event running until late.

The match is in aid of Sarcoma UK, and a GoFundMe page has been set up in her memory here.

Entertainment, a charity raffle as well as food & drink will be on the lineup.

For more information, visit the AFC Norton Woodseats Ladies Facebook page here.

Anyone who is able to donate to the charity raffle can also contact the club through their Facebook page.

Corey said: "What we're trying to do is get everyone to come together and remember everything Kirsty did for the club and the people she knew.

"She was everyone's best friend on the team. football was everything to her."

A minute's silence was held for Kirsty at a game on October 7.

A post on the team's Facebook page reads: "Kirst is a massive part of this team and worked tirelessly to make what we have today. She spent hours writing up funding applications, pre/post match reports, sorting finances and then leading the girls on the field just to name a few of the many wonderful things Kirst did for us. But apart from that Kirst was an incredible friend to all of us and such a kind lass who’d do anything for us lot.