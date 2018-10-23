Doncaster sex offender hauled before courts for failing to tell police he had been babysitting 

A Doncaster man convicted of sexually assaulting a child has been hauled before the courts for breaching his sex offender notification requirements by babysitting.

In June last year, Thomas Lewis was convicted of charges of sexual activity with a female child under 16 and inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was made the subject of sex offender notification requirements for a period of 10 years.

As part of the notification requirements, Lewis must inform police if he spends 12 hours or more at a property with children under the age of 16.

But within three months of his sentence, Carl Fitch told the court how Lewis had breached the order by babysitting his aunt’s one-year-old child.

“The defendant and his girlfriend were left in charge of the one-year-old while his aunt went out socialising at around 4pm. She would often return around midnight, and they would stay over on the sofa,” said Mr Fitch.

He added: “The defendant was arrested on January 4 this year, as a result of his by then, ex-girlfriend, informing the police of what he had been doing.”

When interviewed by police, Lewis, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington admitted to babysitting, but said he would only do this for around two hours at a time.

He eventually acknowledged his guilt when he admitted offences of breaching his notification requirements and his suspended sentence order at an earlier hearing.

The judge, Recorder Margia Mostafa, asked Lewis’ barrister, Rebecca Stevens, to explain why he had told the author of his pre-sentence report that he ‘doesn’t care’ about his notification requirements.

“That doesn’t make for very happy reading,” said Recorder Mostafa.

Ms Stevens replied: “His instructions to me is that his aunt asked him to babysit. She’s a single parent, and he struggled, effectively, to say no.”

She continued by asking the judge to take his young age, his early guilty plea and the fact he suffers from epilepsy, which she said is exacerbated at times of stress, into consideration.

Reocrder Mostafa sentenced Lewis to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, made him the subject of a six-month curfew and ordered him to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.