A rapist with a previous conviction for manslaughter is still on the run today after absconding from Sheffield Crown Court.

Ramion Tomlinson, who is also known as Ramon, fled from Sheffield Crown Court when he was on trial for rape on Thursday, December 6.

While jurors were on a lunch break, the 32-year-old vanished and failed to return.

He was later convicted of rape in his absence and jailed for nine years.

Tomlinson has served previous prison sentences after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2004 following an incident in West Yorkshire and being convicted of grievous bodily harm over an attack outside a Sheffield nightclub in 2011.

He was not in police custody during his rape trial and there were no bail conditions set, meaning his movements were not restricted while his case was being heard.

Tomlinson is around 5ft 3ins tall with black hair and is believed to frequent the Manor, Stradbroke and Wybourn areas of Sheffield.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “Tomlinson was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court and in his absence sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police. He absconded following a lunch break during his trial and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

“Since this time officers have been pursuing numerous lines of enquiry and carrying out checks at a series of locations including addresses of his associates, and a number of arrest attempts have been made. It is our priority to find Tomlinson and we need the public’s help to assist us in finding him and ensuring he serves the sentence he received in his absence.

“We recognise the public will be concerned in relation to Tomlinson absconding from court but I would like to reassure you that finding and apprehending him is our priority.

“Our work so far leads us to believe that Tomlinson remains in the area, and is being assisted by people known to him, or they know where he is hiding.”

Anyone with information on Tomlinson’s whereabouts should call 101 but if he is spotted members of the public should dial 999 immediately.

Quote reference number 14/13023/18.