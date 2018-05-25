Killer of Sheffield teenager, aged 15, still at large

A police hunt is under way this morning for the killer of a boy, aged 15, who was stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate.

The boy, who has not yet been named, was knifed on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.50pm yesterday.

TRAGEDY: Dad and grandmother pay tribute to murdered Sheffield baby

Medics raced to the scene and battled to save the boy but he was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

The killer has not yet been caught.

CRIME: Police tent erected at Sheffield murder scene after death of boy, 15

Police officers flooded the estate in the wake of the attack and a huge cordon remains in place around the crime scene.

Chesterfield Road South is closed from the Bowshaw roundabout to Meadowhead roundabout, in the direction of Sheffield.

Lowedges Road is also closed in both directions close to Chesterfield Road South.

LOWEDGES MURDER: Everything we know so far

Last night, Sheffield's District Commander Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said: "I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

"I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible."

He added: "My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area throughout the night and over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any worries to please make contact with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.