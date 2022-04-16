Khalid: Police concerned for welfare of missing man with links to Darnall who was last seen at Sheffield hospital
Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen at a Sheffield hospital, and are appealing for help to find and identify him.
South Yorkshire Police said the man pictured is believed to go by the name Khalid, and was last seen leaving Northern General Hospital at around 4.20pm yesterday (Friday, April 15).
Officers have released two images of the man including a full length image which, while poor quality, shows the items of clothing he was last seen wearing. He is believed to be in his mid-thirties, and has very short black hair.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for his welfare, and therefore want to speak to anybody who may have seen him. It is believed he has links to the Darnall area.
“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”
Anyone with information which may help police enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 687 of April 15, 2022.