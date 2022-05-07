Kelham Island Brewery: Beer lovers describe closure as 'great tragedy'

The popular brewery, which has been in business for more than three decades, announced its closure yesterday – and was instantly met with upset from real ale fans.

Sharing the news with ‘great sadness’ on its Facebook page, a spokesman for Sheffield real ale blog From Sheffield With Pubs said: “It’s a great tragedy within our city. I believe it’s one of the oldest breweries within Sheffield as all the original breweries have sadly gone from existence.

“It’s a truly sad, arguably one of the pioneers of real ale across the county. Sad day indeed.”

The Kelham Island Brewery has announced its closure.

The brewery, situated next between the Fat Cat pub and Kelham Island Museum announced its closure with a brief statement.

It said: “It is with deep sadness that we are having to announce that we have brewed our final batch of Pale Rider and the brewery will shortly be closing.

We would like to thank everybody who supported us over the last 32 years- especially our staff and customers.”

Brewery tours scheduled for today and Saturday 14 May will going ahead as planned, but no further tours will be booked in.

People with brewery tour vouchers with a code on the back can redeem them up to a value of £25 against any item on the shop on the website.

The Fat Cat will remain open, with Kelham Island Brewery beer available on cask and in bottles and cans whilst stocks last.

It added: “It is our intention that all creditors will be repaid in full and this includes any customers that have vouchers they do not wish to redeem at the shop.

"Should you have any queries in this regard, please contact Begbies Traynor using the following e-mail address:- [email protected] Furthermore, any interest in any of the assets should also be directed to this e-mail address.”

Opened in 1990, the Kelham Island Brewery became a pilgrimage site for ale drinkers in the Sheffield area, well ahead of the real ale resurgence.