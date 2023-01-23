This was the scene on a Sheffield football pitch last night – after yobs drove a car onto it and set it alight.

Firefighters say the facility at the Jubilee Sports and Social Club, Clay Wheels Lane, has been wrecked, and have issued pictures showing the fire and the damage that was caused by the incident.

Today they issued pictures showing the car in flames on the pitch, and then the burned out wreckage of the vehicle and the damage that the fire has caused to the artificial football pitch below it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation has been launched

This was the scene on a Sheffield astroturf sports pitch last night at Jubilee Sports & Social Club, Clay Wheels Lane– after yobs drove a car onto it and set it alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Rivelin fire station were called to the Jubilee Sports and Social Club, Clay Wheels Lane, at 5.31pm last night. They added that when they got to the scene of the fire, they found a car had been driven onto a sports pitch and set alight. This was dealt with by 6.12pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

They added: “We attend lots of deliberate fires every week, but this one is different. A car was driven onto a pitch in Sheffield last night and set alight deliberately. This facility is now ruined. Know who did it? Do your bit. Tell us, anonymously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

No comment was available from the Jubilee Sports and Social Club this morning.

Anyone with any information on who may have started this fire is urged to call the anonymous FireStoppers line – 0800 169 5558 – or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad