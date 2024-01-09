Angela Boyack, 59, and her 22-year-old son Stephen Boyack died following a collision near Kelstedge, Derbyshire

A Sheffield man has denied causing the deaths of a mother and son by dangerous driving.

Joshua Hill, of Wheata Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, January 9, charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two of causing death by driving while unlicensed, disqualified or uninsured.

The 27-year-old, who appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham, pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

The defendant, wearing a grey T-shirt, sat with his arms crossed throughout the short hearing.

Judge Jonathan Straw told Hill he would be remanded into custody until his trial at the same court, which has been set for June 4 and is expected to last three days.

He said: "If you refuse to attend your trial, it can go ahead in your absence."

Hill was charged following the deaths of Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, from South Shields in Tyneside.

They died after their Hyundai collided with a BMW X3 on the A632 Chesterfield Road near Kelstedge, Derbyshire, at around 10.20am on Saturday, December 9.