Jailed Sheffield robber is brother of killer serving life for gangland shooting

A Sheffield man jailed for threatening two teenagers with a knife during a street robbery is the brother of a killer serving life for shooting another teenager dead.

Meeshack Menzies, aged 23, of Braemore Road, Hillsborough, was jailed for six and a half years over a robbery in which he threatened a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend, 17, with a knife.

He threatened the boy first and forced him to hand over his valuables before knocking the girl to the ground and taking her necklace and bracelet during the robbery in Eastern Drive, Arbourthorne, in May.

The robber was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of robbery, attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

He is the younger brother of convicted killer Levan Menzies, who was just 17 when he was convicted of the murder of 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub, who was shot dead at a barber’s in Burngreave in July 2008.

Levan and three others also convicted of murder were members of the S3 gang operating in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.

Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' and who ran the younger members of the gang - ordered the killing while behind bars for a stabbing.

It was a revenge attack planned after some S3 members blamed victim Tarek, of Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, for passing on information that led to the near-fatal stabbing of another S3 gang member.

Tarek, who was carrying a gun when he was killed, was shot outside Frenchie's barber shop on Spital Street.

Ramsey used a smuggled mobile phone to arrange the killing from his prison cell and instructed his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, their next door neighbour, Levan and friend Michael Chattoo to carry out the hit.

They were jailed for a total of 110 years.

Nigel Ramsey was jailed for a minimum of 35 years; Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years; Ramsey’s brother Denzil got 25 years and Menzies must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.



