Gunshots fired at house in Rotherham

An investigation has been launched after gunshots were fired at a house in Rotherham.
READ MORE: This is why an RAF fighter jet was flying low above Sheffield yesterday
Emergency services were called to Thornton Street, Kimberworth, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Sheffield man locked up for threatening teenagers with knife during street robbery
South Yorkshire Police said it was not yet known if anybody was injured in the incident.
READ MORE: Man attacked confronting armed robber at shop near Sheffield
More to follow.