The faces of all 14 members of South Yorkshire drugs ring

They were hauled before the courts on a range of charges relating to the £380,000 cross-county heroin and cocaine ring, which ran between November 2016 and June 2017, and spanned across Edlington, Warrington and Wakefield.
1. Kirsty Holcroft
The 34-year-old, of Grace Avenue, Warrington, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and caged for eight years.
Photo: submit
Copyright:
2. Tanvir Khalid
The 38-year-old, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug. He was jailed for eight years.
Photo: submit
Copyright:
3. Billy James Barton
The 33-year-old, of Ireland Street, Orford, Warrington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and jailed for 12 years.
Photo: submit
Copyright:
4. Amir Hussain
The 39-year-old, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for eight years.
Photo: submit
Copyright: