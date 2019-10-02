South Yorkshire Police headquarters

The faces of all 14 members of South Yorkshire drugs ring

These are the faces of a gang jailed for their part in a drugs ring on the streets of South Yorkshire.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 20:31 pm

They were hauled before the courts on a range of charges relating to the £380,000 cross-county heroin and cocaine ring, which ran between November 2016 and June 2017, and spanned across Edlington, Warrington and Wakefield.

1. Kirsty Holcroft

The 34-year-old, of Grace Avenue, Warrington, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and caged for eight years.

2. Tanvir Khalid

The 38-year-old, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug. He was jailed for eight years.

3. Billy James Barton

The 33-year-old, of Ireland Street, Orford, Warrington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and jailed for 12 years.

4. Amir Hussain

The 39-year-old, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and was jailed for eight years.

