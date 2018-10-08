At this time of year our weather is usually wet, windy and cool but it will feel more like summer in Sheffield this week, according to forecasters.https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/major-sheffield-road-flooded-as-storm-bronagh-brings-12-hours-of-heavy-rain-1-9359498

This year has already seen Sheffield enjoy its biggest heatwave in years and summer is returning to give us one last blast this week.

Sheffield is to experience some unseasonably warm weather this week

During today and tomorrow temperatures are going to gardually rise and by Wednesday Sheffield will be basking in unseasonbly very warm and sunny weather.

On Wednesday Sheffield will be as warm as global hotspots such as Gran Canaria, Barcelona, Rome and Sydney with temperatures reaching 22C.

It will stay warm for the time of year for the rest of the week, but temperatures will ease off slightly.

On Thursday and Friday temperatures will reach 18C and there will be sunny spells and the chance of an odd shower.

Sheffield’s weather in 2018 has been topsy-turvy with the summer’s heatwave preceded by one of the coldest winters in years due to the Beast from the East.

And last month Sheffield had it’s wettest ever September day when Storm Bronagh dumped four inches of rain on the city leading to flooding.