'Idiot' quad bikers damage turf by pulling doughnuts

Nuisance bikers have been at it again in Sheffield, churning up turf as they pulled doughnuts on a council estate.

This was the mess left by quad bikers in Gleadless Valley after their latest wrecking spree on Saturday evening.

These quad bikers were spotted 'tearing around' Gleadless Valley on Sunday. It is not known whether they were connected to the damage caused the previous day

The ugly tyre tracks were left outside homes on Spotswood Close, where just weeks earlier bikers caused outrage by splattering walls and windows with mud.

A disgusted resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "After what happened a couple of weeks ago, another quad rider thought it would be so much fun to return and churn up the communal grassed area.

"I don't know if anyone heard or saw the idiot but you can see the result in the photo."

South Yorkshire Police's off-road team appealed for people to contact them with information following the earlier episode, but it is understood officers have so far been unable to trace those responsible.

Sheffield Council said it had been informed about the latest damage and would be reseeding the grassed area and washing the footpath.

A council spokeswoman added: "We are also working closely with the police to prevent this sort of incident happening across the city.

"If you see quad bikers in a green space or the woodlands please report it and call 101."

Sheffield's new dedicated off-road team, which was launched last summer in response to growing complaints about anti-social bikers across the city, recently revealed how it had issued nearly 100 warnings and seized almost 37 bikes from people caught riding illegally.

But officers called on people to share more information about the bikers blighting their communities, to help bring them to justice.