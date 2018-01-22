Quad bike yobs tear through Sheffield, splattering homes with mud

Yobbish quad bike riders have gone on the rampage in Sheffield, churning up turf on housing estates and splattering homes with mud.

A trio of bikers ploughed a trail of destruction as they tore through Gleadless Valley yesterday afternoon, infuriating householders who were left to clean up the mess on Spotswood Close.

One resident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, spoke of his disgust.

“These morons knew perfectly well what they were doing. They could easily have driven on the road or footpath but thought it would be funny to make a mess of the grass and spray homes with mud,” he said.

“We’ve spent hours cleaning up and we’re still not finished. These people need to be put in the Army - that would sort them out.”

He added that, when challenged, the yobs responsible would just laugh and on one occasion bikers had even smashed in the windows of someone who confronted them.

He said bikers had been terrorising people on the estate for at least three years. While the recent police crackdown had made a difference, he claimed the snow always brought them out.

He told how he and other residents had asked for posts or fencing to be erected to keep vehicles off the greens but had been told by Sheffield Council that would be too expensive and unsightly.

Another resident, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: “These quad bike riders have annihilated Gleadless Valley. I went ballistic when I saw what they were doing.

“They need to get a life and start thinking about other people.”

She added that just a year ago, a Land Rover being driven recklessly across the same green had nearly gone crashing into homes.

She claimed those responsible often came from outside Gleadless but treated the area as their ‘playground’ because there was so much green space there.

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police for a comment.