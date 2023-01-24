A Sheffield lifeguard and former Navy sailor has been hailed a hero after rescuing a stricken dog from a frozen lake.

Jason Biggin, a keen angler, strode into the icy water wearing waders after the 10-year-old cocker spaniel had run into the water at Bushy Park, near Twickenham in London – but has warned he only did it because he knew the conditions under water at that spot.

Former Westfield School pupil Jason, from Mosborough, who is currently living in London, said he had been at the lake fishing on Sunday, when he heard a worried voice shouting that their dig had gone into the water. The dog, called Bailey, had crashed through ice and fallen in.

The 36-year-old said: “It was foggy so I couldn’t see at first. Then someone said it had gone under. I had my waders in my bag, so I put them on. The dog was seizing up and dipping under the water because it was so cold.

Sheffield lifeguard Jason Biggin strode into the icy water to rescue a dog at Bushy Park, near Twickenham in London. PIcture: Claudia Syrad

"The emergency services say don’t follow dogs in – I only went in because I know the depth at that point, and I took a net with me as a pull, and I had waders, so I would urge caution.”

Jason went into the water and pulled the dog to safety by its collar, re-uniting the shivering animal with its owner on the banks. She later messaged him to confirm Bailey was all right.

Butlins Minehead and HMS Bulwalk

Jason was a good person to have on the scene. After studing sport and leisure at Norton College, he trained as a lifeguard, working at Butlins in Minehead. He they went on to join the Royal Navy, serving on HMS Bulwark, where his job included jumping into the water in a special suit if anyone on his watch went overboard into the sea.

He urged people to keep their dogs on leads when they are near ice.

Eyewitness Claudia Syrad caught the rescue on camera and paid tribute to Jason. She said: “Jason was amazing. The dog had started to drown and was struggling and running out of energy. Jason was right there an the scene and was very quick thinking – I think he is a comlete hero.”

